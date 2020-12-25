The Global Corona Crime Against Humanity: Science Against the Suicidal Death Cult

Provisional version - work in progress





The prevailing Corona Narrative:

It is nonsense to test symptomatic people for one and only one respiratory virus. It is madness to do this with a hypersensitive unspecific RT-PCR test with Ct threshold >35 without considering Ct value and clinical context and, in case of positivity, complementing highly specific confirmatory test, because the detection of theoretically one SARS-CoV-2 RNA fragment does not prove an infection and certainly not a disease provoked by SARS-CoV-2 or a death caused by COVID. Furthermore, anyone who dies within 28 days of a positive RT-PCR test of whatever cause is designated as "deceased WITH Corona", ostensibly for "international comparability". In my universe, these are not medical malpractices, but criminal acts. And it is the coronation of this already unbelievable insanity to (mass) test even asymptomatic persons in this naughtiness. By the way, the same utter madness can be created with any respiratory virus.





The contemporary human family, Homo sapiens, has been cohabiting successfully with respiratory viruses of the influenza, beta-corona and other families for about 300 000 years, our ancestors for much longer. If (mass) rapid tests, antisocial distancing, quarantine, isolation, contact tracing, masks in the public sphere, school closures and curfews aka lockdowns for asymptomatic persons, formerly called healthy people, were indispensable, we would have extinct millions of years ago. Instead, we call our amazing defence weapon against viruses that are dangerous to us the immune system. It has been perfected over millions of years.





In mid-northern latitudes the "flu season" caused by these respiratory viruses starts in November. Although they mutate permanently - because of their specially organised genome influenza viruses mutate more erratically than beta-corona viruses, the latter always in a way that they become more infectious while less dangerous because they do not "want" to kill us but to cooperate with us - only about 10% of the population fall ill with them each year because of innate / cross-immunity. The seasonal "flu wave" ends in April because of immunity, be it through infection or vaccination, of these approximately 10% susceptible people aka herd immunity. Finally, we learn in medical school that, for a respiratory virus to be spread relevantly by an infected person, there needs to be a pronounced replication of that virus, thus the infection of many body cells, which causes inflammation thus symptoms. The invention of the asymptomatic (super) spreader was another coronation of insanity in the prevailing corona narrative.





Whoever talks about intellectual absurdities like a "second wave" of a respiratory virus, which is a biological impossibility, or "herd immunity can only be achieved through vaccination", a factually false claim that lacks any scientific evidence and any common sense, or even wants to wage war against a respiratory virus, instantly exposes himself as either a totally deluded (by the media), a layperson, a lying psychopath, or a combination thereof.





The prevailing corona narrative was stillborn. Anybody who had called this out already in March was hushed up or defamed at best, brutally arrested by the anti-terrorist unit Argus apparently because unveiling the corona crime was perceived as a threat by some, at worst. As no legal offence was proven - an arrest warrant was never filed with good reason and my gun, that every former first lieutenant of the Swiss army owns, was found stored without ammunition at home for many years - I was psychiatrically detained because of "COVID madness" by a COVID-mad emergency internist. This erroneous decision was overturned by the administrative court of Aargau not before six days. According to the press release on the result of the report of the administrative investigation against the government of Aargau, which I have demanded yet not received despite two requests, the latter is nothing but a herd of innocent lambs.





Since then, many other scientists and doctors and I have confronted the infantile, absurd myths with the reality again and again, decently but firmly. We have persistently explained the unscientific, inhumane suicidal belief system of the death cult "Coronas Witnesses", which snatched away the therapy of the "flu wave" from us doctors and took over power almost globally in 2020. Because their belief system hovers in the fact-free vacuum, their faith leaders never dare to encounter in a scientific discourse, but censor and / or libel us themselves or by their puppet mouthpiece media and social media trolls as "crazed conspiracy theorists", "Nazis" and the like at best, attack us violently at worst. I will only mention a few recent realities here, which would have finished the stillborn eternal undead in a universe committed to scientificity aka reality, justice and humanness already a long time ago.





On May 13, John Ioannidis, Professor of medicine (Stanford Prevention Research), of epidemiology and population health and by courtesy, of statistics and of biomedical data science, submitted for publication the study The infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data. This meta-analysis of 50 seroprevalence studies demonstrates an official IFR of COVID, meanwhile also accepted by the WHO, of 0.24% for the total population and of 0.04% for persons under 70 years. If we subtract those who died WITH not FROM COVID it is very likely ten times lower, at least, in the range of other beta corona cold viruses. Therefore, as well as the fact that the IFR of influenza is 0.1% to 0.3%, there is no reason to handle SARS-CoV-2 any differently than any other cold or flu virus. The prevailing corona narrative was finished for the second time.





On November 11, the “Tumori Journal” published the study Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the prepandemic period in Italy. It demonstrates the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in asymptomatic persons in Italy as early as September 2019. SARS-CoV-2 has thus been endemic in Switzerland since the beginning of last year's "flu wave", at least. The exponential increase in the "case numbers of the first wave" of COVID was artificial due to an exponential increase in the number of persons (falsely) tested positive. Their decrease corresponded with the natural end of the last "flu season" due to immunity of the roughly 10% susceptible persons aka herd immunity. The prevailing corona narrative, including the totally overblown TV-PRopaganda shows from Wuhan and northern Italy, was finished for the third time. This is being hushed up.





On November 18, “Annals of Internal Medicine” published the study Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers, A Randomised Controlled Trial, also known as the "Danish RCT mask study". It shows no significant effect of wearing masks in the public sphere on the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The prevailing corona narrative was finished for the fourth time. This is being hushed up. Even worse, by ongoing orders to wear masks in the public sphere the populace is not only humiliated evermore, but still put at risk of catching bacterial and fungal pneumonia and even dying because of masks contaminated with bacteria and fungi. In particular, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is already common in COVID, is a life-threatening disease. Incidentally, the masks supplied to us doctors in Aargau from federal government stockpiles of the pre-pandemic reserve created in 2007 had been recalled, due to infestation with aspergillus fumigatus already before they were even used, three months after delivery in June.





On November 27, 22 international scientists and physicians (I am a co-author), including PCR geniuses, submitted the External peer review of the RT-PCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results of the Corman-Drosten paper Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR to the journal "Eurosurveillance". We list ten serious methodological errors: Vaguely flawed test design, inadequate primer design, excessive differences in annealing temperatures (gene sequences other than SARS-CoV-2 could also be detected), problematic inadequate RT-qPCR protocol, lack of standardisation, no definition of positive and negative test result, omission of a Ct threshold, failure to validate at the molecular level, lack of a positive control to assess sensitivity, and lack of a negative control to exclude detection of other (corona) viruses. In addition, two authors are members of the editorial board of "Eurosurveillance" that published the paper on January 23 after less than 24 hours of peer review (absolute world record). Finally, there are other conflicts of interest. With our request for retraction of the Corman-Drosten paper, which does not meet the minimum standards of scientificity by far, the basis of about 70% of the RT-PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 carried out worldwide was exposed as useless - rolling a dice would be cheaper. The prevailing corona narrative based on this rapid test, in addition to the completely wrong indication to test, namely not only when there is need for specific antiviral therapy in severely ill hospitalised patients and in surveillance systems, was finished for the fifth time. This is being hushed up.





On December 14, “JAMA” published Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis, a systematic review and meta-analysis of 54 studies on household transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The rate of asymptomatic transmission is 0.7% (95% CI: 0%-4.9%). Hence, in the public sphere all the more, there is no relevant asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Measures such as (mass) rapid tests, antisocial distancing, quarantine, isolation, contact tracing, masks in the public sphere, school closures and curfews aka lockdowns for asymptomatic persons, formerly called healthy people, are therefore preposterous and merely cause incredible psychological, physical, social, and economic harm. The prevailing corona narrative was finished for the sixth time. This is being hushed up.





Already a glance at Near-real time monitoring of intensive care occupancy (IES-Sytem) or Hospital capacities Switzerland immediately blows the lid off the current "second wave" of the global corona crime - a "second wave" of a respiratory virus is a biological impossibility. The prevailing corona narrative is finished for the seventh time. For this time of year, there are even an exceptional number of free hospital and ICU beds available. If there really were too few hospital and ICU beds locally or in Switzerland as a whole, this would not be the result of a respiratory virus, but of antisocial neoliberalism which meanwhile has also completely economised the health care system and thus made it inhumane, anyway. In the IES system one can also click on National Trends and then see the basis of the whole corona crime cristal clearly:





The Corman-Drosten rapid test - we have been waiting in vain for the review of our request for retraction of the Corman-Drosten paper that was “peer reviewed” in late January, when six out of about 1 400 000 000 people in China had died WITH SARS-CoV-2, in less than 24 hours since November 27 until today, when every additional minute of this corona insanity destroys countless lives worldwide - is fabricated so miserably that each country and almost every laboratory perform it differently and with far too high Ct threshold. In addition, the rate of false positive test results, which is already too high when no virus is present, increases massively during the "flu season" due to cross-reaction with other (corona) viruses. In the graphic on the right (see also cover of this blog), you can see how a positive RT-PCR test – rolling a dice would be cheaper - here on admission to hospital simply labels green "non-COVID-ICU patients" with the (often) wrong diagnosis COVID, i.e. in this case changes their colour to "yellow COVID-ICU patients". This swindle does not change the total number of ICU patients. Those responsible must have known this, otherwise they would not have reduced ICU capacities in Switzerland and worldwide since April, but would have increased them.





The origin of the almost global "corona crisis" is not only scientific malpractice. Even if the RT-PCR test was optimal, theoretically having a sensitivity and specificity of 100%, it is medical malpractice to use RT-qPCR and other rapid tests outside of need for specific antiviral therapy in severely ill hospitalised patients and of surveillance systems, to interpret their results without consideration of Ct value and the clinical context, and to largely ignore other respiratory pathogens that cause the same symptoms as COVID, first and foremost influenza.





How blind faith in a quick RT-PCR test can create a pseudo-epidemic or even a pseudo-pandemic was described in this New York Times article already in 2007:





“I had a feeling at the time that this gave us a shadow of a hint of what it might be like during a pandemic flu epidemic.”





"Yet, epidemiologists say, one of the most troubling aspects of the pseudo-epidemic is that all the decisions seemed so sensible at the time."





In summary: The corona crime is swine flu crime 2.0 and "Corona" mostly is Influenza 2.0: Rebranding.





An unbelievable number of self-interested people jump on this bandwagon into their supposed happiness, in reality always into the ruin of almost all of us, offered to them by a handful of conspirators, in order to increase their reputation and / or their power, and / or to make it ring in their coffers. This is precisely how every "banality of evil" is generated.





Every "banality of evil" is terminated when more and more small but important empathetic gear wheels in the "wheelwork of the wonderful good" become brave, interlock and eventually sweep away the "banality of evil", that works in the same manner but in the opposite direction, like a tsunami.





Almost everybody fell for the myth of a pandemic of a new corona killer virus. We have to apologise only if, once enlightened, we do not correct the course towards doom.





"I will not use my medical knowledge to violate human rights and civil liberties, even under threat."

(Geneva Declaration of the World Medical Association)





It is the responsibility of us doctors to follow our oath and to inform the public. It is the responsibility of the lawyers to restore justice.





Don't be afraid of mutations of influenza and beta-corona cold viruses. They mutate for ages and humanity does still exist. Be afraid of the mutations of many academicians, journalists, politicians, and show starlets that made them lackeys of multi-billionaire psychopaths!





I guess it is high time to finally overwhelm the persons mainly responsible for the global corona crime in Switzerland with lawsuits for scaring the populace and many more. This includes the federal and cantonal governments, the Federal Office of Public Health, the Swiss National COVID-19 Science Task Force, and the SRG, the Swiss public broadcaster that is notoriously violating the Radio-Television statute through disinformation and PRopaganda, but also many other self-serving collaborators. A llegedly, they all do not have any clue about what terribly wrong they are doing. The evidence needed in court in any country can be found in this blog.





If the media’s spiral of silence is not broken very soon by a sufficient number of journalists, these obviously irresponsible people and non-effective life-threatening mRNA transfections aka "corona vaccines", which have not even been tested adequately in animal experiments - all corona vaccine developments have failed for about 20 years in "animal challenge studies" that apparently have never been carried out properly here - will lead us into our collective suicide before lawsuits will even be processed.





P. S.





No one shall ever blame me for not having warned him (too) about himself over and over again since March, first whispering, then talking quietly, then talking louder and louder and finally, on Easter Saturday, shouting.